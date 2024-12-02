Thales to develop smart city technology for Saudi Arabia

The MoU is expected to benefit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beyond stc, with investment in digital capabilities and research. There is an emphasis on national security technologies, smart cities, digital identity and payments, according to Arab News.

stc has the twin objectives of providing its customers which span mobile, internet and landline with cybersecurity solutions and close collaboration between the companies to improve digital skills training in these technologies at the stc academy.

Thales recently signed a similarly extensive deal with Vietnam’s VNPT to develop the country’s digital transformation, biometrics and security technologies such as smart cities.