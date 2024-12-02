Thales to acquire S21sec and Excellium

This acquisition will complement Thales’ cybersecurity portfolio, strengthening its incident detection and response services (Security Operations Centre – SOC) as well as consulting, audit, and integration services.

It will bring an extensive industrial expertise and a diversified customer base of industrial companies and critical infrastructure providers, including in the financial services, government, and public services, which accounted for more than 50% of its revenue in 2021. With 546 employees, S21sec and Excellium businesses together generated EUR 59 million in sales in 2021.

The acquisition, for an enterprise value of 120 million euros, is an important step forward for Thales in the dynamic market for cybersecurity consulting and managed services, which anticipates significant growth between 2020 and 2025, according to the press release.

Thales is involved at every level of the cyber value chain, offering solutions ranging from risk assessment to protection of critical infrastructure, supported by comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities. Its offer is built around three families of products and services, which generated more than EUR 1 billion in sales in 2021.