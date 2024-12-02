Thales signs cybersecurity agreement with Cisco

The two companies have been partners since 2010 and plan to co-develop a solution to better detect and counter cyber attacks in real time.

Jean-Michel Lagarde, Chairman and CEO Thales Communication and Security, said the two Groups are offering a joint and integrated solution that incorporates all the relevant information on threats, emanating from the IT System, from networks to desktops.

He added that the solution provides clients with visiblity and control of their IT security, from the prevention of attacks through to their neutralizing.

The jointly developed solution will be aimed first at French infrastructure providers and will then be deployed globally.