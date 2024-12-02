Thales selects Nethone for its cybersecurity programme

During the programme, the Nethone team will receive support from Thales’s experts. Throughout a number of mentoring and brainstorming sessions, as well as day-to-day cooperation on-site, Nethone tech and business specialists will draw on Thales’ wealth of experience in product development, strategy and more.

The core technology developed by Nethone is its in-depth user profiling tool. The profiler extracts rich data featuring each user interacting with an online service, be it a website or a native application. It collects information about their software, hardware, network environment, and behaviour. Nethone leverages this data to feed custom machine learning models trained to accurately predict fraud attempts or to provide actionable business insights.

Nethone’s participation in the programme is intended to result in a commercial implementation of its solutions by one of Thales’s clients.