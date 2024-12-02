Thales partners with Chain to roll out blockchain security solution

The move comes shortly after Thales unveiled a blockchain offering in conjunction with professional services company Accenture. The partnership will see Chain bridging its enterprise-focused blockchain software capabilities with the nShield hardware security module (HSM) developed by Thales.

The Security Model is a hardware solution for storing private keys, which is the all-important strings of data that, for example, protect a users Bitcoin or other blockchain-tied token. As these pieces of information are critical in the context of digital asset management, the hardware offering has been positioned as one that would alleviate security concerns among enterprises and other organisations.

Furthermore, not only digital asset management specialists are optimistic about such deployments, but regulators are also likely to cheer the advance of security measures in the blockchain space, according to CoinDesk.