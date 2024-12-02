Thales opens cyber Security Operations Centre in Morocco

The digital transformation of African societies, as illustrated by the extensive use of mobile payments across the continent, and the rise in teleworking due to the health crisis, have had a major impact on Africa’s vulnerability to cyber-attacks, according to the press release.

While businesses, administrations, and individuals are becoming increasingly connected, this trend must be accompanied by an increase in the level of protection in order to tackle the multiplication and sophistication of attacks. Outside the financial sector, all sectors are affected, including the most important ones, such as government services but also water distribution, energy, and telecommunications, as per Thales.

Furthermore, a new legal framework is driving African businesses to equip themselves with a means of supervision in the field of cybersecurity. Thales, which is already present in Morocco, is thus strengthening its cyber expertise on the continent.

The SOCs combine 24/7 threat detection, analysis capabilities, and deliver responses in compliance with the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure and policies. There are six SOCs located in Canada, France, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and now Morocco, and they currently form an international network operating according to the ‘follow the sun’ model.

In Africa, the Group supports its customers in ensuring compliance with regulations and technical processes, assessing cyber risks and their level of maturity, investigating and anticipating cyber crises and neutralizing complex attacks.