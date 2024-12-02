Thales launches monitoring platform CipherTrust

Thales HSMs can now be monitored and managed in a similar way to general IT equipment in data centers, keeping operations staff fully informed while helping them pro-actively respond to potential security or performance issues using complementary Thales HSM management tools.

Thales is a global provider of cryptographic solutions. Thales solutions boost privacy, trusted identities, and secure payments with certified, high performance encryption and digital signature technology for customers in a wide range markets including financial services, high technology, manufacturing, and government.