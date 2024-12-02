Thales, FPC, and Mastercard deliver biometric payment cards in Poland

The bank began issuing the cards on 20 December, and says they provide augmented security and support distanced transactions. Thales is responsible for developing the fingerprint-enabled card, as well as packaging and distribution.

Thales supplies biometric technology for Mastercard along with partner Fingerprint Cards, which foreshadowed the announcement in late-October 2021. The partners just announced a deal to provide biometric credit cards in Jordan earlier in December 2021.

The cards are currently available to Bank Pocztowy’s corporate customers, and is expected to be made available to SMEs in January 2022. The companies said in the announcement that the fingerprint biometric sensor is designed to be more effective than sensors on mobile devices.