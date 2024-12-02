Thales and Google Cloud team up





Operated by a joint company with Thales as the majority shareholder, it will meet the criteria of the French ‘Trusted Cloud2’.

By addressing the legal and technical requirements for ‘Trusted Cloud’, the Thales and Google Cloud offering will enable private and public sector organisations who need to meet the criteria – defined by France’s Information Systems Security Agency (ANSSI) – to benefit from cloud computing services, in accordance with the country’s sovereign cloud strategy.

Thales will bring the necessary guarantees of France’s requirements by ensuring the management of encryption keys, access, identities, and cyber threat monitoring with its Cybersecurity Operations Center. Thales thus provides the levels of trust and of security required from French customers so that they can migrate their most sensitive applications to the cloud while maintaining control.