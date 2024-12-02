















As part of the collaboration, Tevau and Jumio intend to provide secure and convenient onboarding for the former’s users, while also adhering to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory requirements. Intending to develop an improved payment infrastructure and issue blockchain-enabled cards for daily use of digital assets, Tevau is set to provide an efficient onboarding process for its users, whilst minimising the risk of fraud and potentially illicit activity by integrating Jumio’s identity verification solutions.By teaming up, Tevau’s customers can benefit from an accelerated Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, with the company being committed to supporting individuals by offering simplified and efficient access to financial services. Representatives from Tevau highlighted that this alliance enabled their firm to advance its mission to security and compliance, while also optimising the overall user experience. On the other hand, Jumio’s officials underscored that the partnership is set to simplify eKYC procedures, allowing Tevau to onboard new customers and assist them in meeting compliance mandates.

Tevau’s development strategy

Currently, Tevau is preparing to launch both physical and virtual cards, in a bid to provide users with a range of options for leveraging their digital assets in daily transactions. The company’s card is set to convert digital assets to fiat currency in the backend, mitigating the need for merchants to integrate blockchain payment tools. Moreover, Tevau obtained the Money Services Business licence in the US, as well as the Trust or Company Service Provider licence in Hong Kong, thus increasing its regulatory compliance in these regions. By securing these authorisations, the company underlined its allegiance to adhering to the highest standards of financial regulation and compliance.



Following the launch of an ambassador program, that focuses on engaging and rewarding its community, and the launch of new products, Tevau intends to further optimise the user experience and expand the capabilities of blockchain payment solutions.