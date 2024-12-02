Tesco Bank partners with Onfido





Onfido provides a secure application process for new Tesco Clubcard Pay+ customers, following the launch of the new product in January 2022.

Tesco Clubcard Pay+ allows its members to pay with their Clubcard and pick up extra Tesco Clubcard points wherever they shop. Shoppers can add money and ringfence their grocery spend from any UK bank account into their Tesco Clubcard Pay+ account, using the free Tesco Bank mobile banking app. Clubcard Pay+ also gives shoppers the power to save while they shop by rounding up their purchases to the nearest pound, saving the difference into a Round Up account. Tesco Bank also plans to introduce additional features to Clubcard Pay+ which will further help families to budget and save whilst being rewarded for their spending.

Tesco Bank’s partnership with Onfido enables a smooth online user journey for customer applications by using digital identity verification to streamline the process. This means that customers can apply directly through the Tesco Bank mobile banking app. Users take a photo of their ID and a selfie. Onfido first checks that the ID is genuine and then matches it with the user’s face. This ensures that the person presenting the identity is the rightful owner of the ID and is physically present. This will allow customers to prove their identity anywhere and anytime with a quick and user-friendly process to open an account.

Onfido’s SDKs, now integrated within the design of the Tesco Bank mobile banking app, includes glare and blur detection, which provides real-time feedback to help users submit high-quality pictures for document verification. Additional features, such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Autofill, extracts data from the ID to prefill the application form to streamline the account opening process further.