Tesco Bank customers warned about phishing voucher

The scam attempts to collect up their details, giving fraudsters access to their personal and financial information.

In its advices to customers on how to protect themselves, Tesco said that any links to Tesco Bank webpages would include tescobank.com in the address. The bank also reminded customers that it would never ask them to login to their online banking via a link in an email or text messages. Tesco would also never ask shoppers for their full 6-digit Pin by phone or online.