TerraPay selects Sentinels for transaction monitoring services

Sentinels will provide TerraPay transaction monitoring and filtering solutions empowered by pragmatic AI. Modular by design, the Sentinels platform allows TerraPay to customise it to their business needs. TerraPay has become Sentinels’ first partner offering B2B payments and remittance services, according to the official press release.

TerraPay has established itself as a global partner to banks, money transfer operators, mobile wallet operators and financial institutions to support digital transactions without borders. As a B2B company, TerraPay adheres to compliance standards, being regulated in over 15 countries around the world.