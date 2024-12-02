Temu supports customers in identifying scam sites



The company provides tips to ensure a safe shopping experience during the holiday season, while also helping its customers detect websites that mimic the platform for fraudulent purposes. According to Temu’s officials, considering the increasing popularity of the company’s products and services, the number of apps and websites impersonating the brand to scam customers also expanded.











Temu took legal action against these fraudulent entities, however, as the judicial process and delays in addressing the issues with the hosting platforms and cloud services, a resolution may not be immediately reached. As a result, the company encourages consumers to support its efforts by reporting fraudulent activities that they encounter. Consumers can report fraudulent Temu websites, suspicious text messages, or phone calls to the company’s platform, as well as to relevant authorities, such as the National Cyber Security Centre and Action Fraud

Temu’s guide on identifying fraudulent activities

The company compiled a list of common characteristics and techniques used by scam sites and apps, including:

Additional shipping fees requested by an individual claiming to be a courier;

Sellers that claim to represent Temu and solicit payments through alternative methods, such as QR codes, e-wallets, or wire transfers;

Consumers being deceived into shopping and making payments on websites or apps that impersonate Temu, often accompanied by false announcements of winning a prize;

Text messages from unrecognised numbers that offer financial services or part-time jobs, asking the recipient to provide personal details, including Temu account or transaction information;

Calls from unknown numbers that request personal data verification or offer unsolicited refunds.





The rise of fraud in ecommerce