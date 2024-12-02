TEMPTU notifies customers of data security incident

According to the press release, the incident occurred by potentially enabling unauthorised parties to access payment card information used on its website in early 2019. TEMPTU launched an investigation with cybersecurity companies immediately upon discovering the incident.

Moreover, the company contacted payment card brands to prevent any unauthorised activity on any affected cards and notified law enforcement about the criminal activity. Consequently, the company had changed its payment software when it first became aware that the earlier version of the platform may have had malware installed by some unknown actor.

Based on the company's investigation, it appears that payment cards used by customers for online purchases between 4 January and 6 August 2019, may have been involved. The affected payment card information may have included names, addresses, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

TEMPTU encourages customers to carefully review and monitor their payment card account statements. Therefore, if a customer believes his or her payment card may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact his or her bank or card issuer. Besides, the company is offering identity protection and credit monitoring services at no cost for its affected customers.