Tempo France partners with Sift





Through this partnership, the France-based company aims to make payments safer and more efficient within its application, focusing on offering an improved customer experience and privacy as well.

The collaboration will enable Tempo France to leverage Sift’s payment protection services, which is part of its partner’s digital trust and safety platform, prioritising the detection and prevention of fraudulent payments. It also adopted the Workflows product, Sift’s patented tool for building and managing fraud logic, in order to automate its operations and reduce the time customers usually spend on manual reviews.

The companies seek to streamline the in-application experience as well, for legitimate clients and users. This will take place while using the Dynamic Friction solution of Sift, which will give them the possibility to transfer money without incurring unnecessary friction. While using the machine-learning capabilities provided by Sift, Tempo France will also be capable of utilising data from its network to identify, detect, and block any false payments before they are completed.











Tempo France’s partnerships

In February of 2023, Tempo France announced its partnership with Armenotech and Cebuana to support Stellar blockchain remittances in the Philippines. In the project, Tempo and Cebuana represented the operational activity and financial settlement parties while Armenotech helped integrate Cebuana’s IT infrastructure into the Stellar blockchain platform. Following this collaboration, customers were able to send money from Europe and pick up Philippine pesos at more than 10,000 Cebuana locations across the region.

The deal was announced a month after Armenotech and Tempo France collaborated for improving Stellar blockchain integration in the global sector. The two businesses worked together on various ventures, including joint participation in international remittance projects, or the leading new product launches in the payment industry. Armenotech was a full-range IT infrastructure provider for Tempo France and included in its offering was the Stellar blockchain-based processing and transaction monitoring.

Previously, the two companies worked together on numerous projects across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier in February, the global money transfer system signed a strategic deal with US-based financial service company Nairagram to launch remittances from the EU to 20 countries across Africa. The completion of the integration project enabled clients and users to send money through Tempo’s application to Nigeria, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and others as well.

In December 2022, Tempo France and all-in-one verification platform Sumsub partnered to remain compliant with regulations and offer a better overall client onboarding experience. Tempo was enabled to verify users in an effective manner, secure customer data processing, and comply with the most recent know your customer (KYC), and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.



