Tempo France partners Sumsub for fraud protection

Following this collaboration, the company will be enabled to verify users in an effective manner, secure customer data processing, and comply with the most recent know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.





Financial fraud and how the partnership falls into place

Following the constant increase in speed and number when it comes to transactions, in addition to the growth of blockchain, the importance of KYC and AML solutions is believed to increase further. Due to the partnership with Sumsub, Tempo has successfully met the AML compliance tasks that are required by the French regulator ACPR (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution, supported by the Banque de France).

Through this collaboration, Tempo is provided with a complete range of KYC services, including automatic and uninterrupted user data exchange that helps determine suspicious activity and whether a client is trustworthy with a high accuracy degree. Due to this, money transfers are enabled safe keeping against money laundering and fraud.

Both enterprises have a belief that more companies should collaborate in developing an increased in transparency and efficiency fintech market, where customers are as protected from fraud as possible. Furthermore, the challenges associated with security and KYC/AML compliance are believed to bring in the future a requirement for increasingly in-depth, collaborative approaches.

Tempo France officials have stated in the press release that the company is committed to making use of the most recent technology to have the efficiency, transparency, and security of money transfers improved. Concomitantly, having a license issued by the Bank of France, the company has strict compliance obligations imposed, this being the motif behind the importance of KYC and the joint Sumsub collaboration, which enables access to advanced customer data processing solutions, minimising the risks of fraud and money laundering by leveraging the system.











Speaking on the collaboration, the Sumsub spokesperson advised that by providing their all-in-one verification platform to global digital payments providers of the likes of Tempo, money transfers are made more accessible to people worldwide. By making use of their KYC, know your business (KYB), transaction monitoring and AML solutions, businesses can expand to international markets and have their client base increased while simultaneously remaining compliant with regulations and ensuring fraud protection.





Tempo France, Sumsub product offering and recent developments

Tempo France has been a money transfer market operator for more than 14 years, its system actively using over 100 modern payment methods in more than 100 countries all over the globe. Together with its strategic partner, Advanced Payment Solutions, Tempo predicts a 2023 joint turnover figure of USD 1.5 billion, up from the USD 300 million expected in 2022.

Sumsub is an all-in-one verification platform that helps secure each step within the customer journey, its customisable KYC, KYB, KYT, and AML solutions enabling businesses to orchestrate their verification process, gain more customers, expedite onboarding, decrease costs, and avoid digital fraud. The company achieves high conversion rates while carrying out user verification in a less than 50 seconds’ average. Its methodology follows FATF recommendations, the internal standard for AML/CTF rules and local regulatory requirements and being a regulated compliance-as-a-service provider, the company has a legal experts’ team to consult on worldwide regulatory specifics. Sumsub has more than 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, and gaming industries and has partnered with companies of the likes of Binance, Mercuryo, and Bybit for conversion augmentation and identity verification respectively.