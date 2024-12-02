Temenos MarketPlace joined by Ipsidy





The Temenos MarketPlace is a platform that connects banks to innovative technologies. With the addition of Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform, Temenos clients will have access to the Ipsidy suite of mobile biometric identity solutions, which deliver seamless protection across the digital identity lifecycle: from identity verification during customer onboarding to strong multi-factor authentication and transaction consent.

Ipsidy offers two core products: identity onboarding and proofing capabilities – known as ProofTM –, and multi-factor transaction authentication – Verified. These provide financial institutions with security, certitude, and trust when engaging with clients online or via personal devices.