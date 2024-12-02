Temenos includes Kharon for data analytics on global security threats

Temenos’ banking customers will be able to choose from a range of Kharon’s high priority risk type datasets which flag potential direct or indirect exposure to sanctioned persons or jurisdictions and can be integrated into Temenos’ Financial Crime Mitigation solution. They will also have access to Kharon’s web-based search tool to check if customers, counterparties, vendors, or suppliers are associated with persons subject to sanctions or other export restrictions.

