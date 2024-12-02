Developed by Quantium Telstra in collaboration with CommBank, Fraud Indicator analyses unusual mobile service usage patterns to identify potential cases of fraud. The system, which became operational in February 2025, is expected to increase CommBank’s ability to detect fraudulent account openings by over 25% for customers who use both CommBank and Telstra services.

Officials from Quantium Telstra explained that fraudsters often exhibit distinctive behaviours when using mobile services. By integrating these insights with a financial institution’s internal risk assessment, the technology can help identify suspicious activity at an early stage.

Expanding anti-scam measures

The launch of Fraud Indicator follows the introduction of Scam Indicator last year, a separate system designed to detect and block suspected scam calls in real time. Also developed by Quantium Telstra in partnership with CommBank, Scam Indicator has reportedly helped prevent significant financial losses for customers. It has since been extended to landlines to provide additional protection, particularly for vulnerable individuals.

Despite nationwide and cross-industry efforts to reduce fraud and scams, identity theft remains a growing issue in Australia. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 200,000 Australians were affected by identity theft in the last financial year. The consequences extend beyond financial losses, often impacting victims’ credit scores and emotional well-being.

Representatives from CommBank emphasised the importance of ongoing efforts to protect customers, and highlighted that over the past two years, the company has significantly reduced customer scam losses. They also highlighted the need for broader regulatory and industry-wide cooperation to combat fraud.

Quantium Telstra officials noted that expanding collaboration across more sectors could further strengthen fraud prevention efforts, as the financial and operational impact of fraud on Australian businesses is substantial, affecting not just monetary losses but also legal, labour, and recovery costs.