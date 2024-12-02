Telkomsel partners with IPification





With this integration, Telkomsel aims to improve the security of digital data, as well as providing mobile app developers in the region with the chance to implement a seamless user verification option.

Telkomsel wants to implement customer-centric innovations to develop a sustainable and inclusive digital ecosystem

With this partnership, Telkomsel is enabling over 150 million of their subscribers to gain access to frictionless, yet bank-grade secure mobile authentication, and user verification solutions.

Now that Telkomsel has partnered with IPification, mobile app developers in the country can start implementing IPification one-click user and phone verification into their apps to streamline onboarding and login processes thus helping improve their user acquisition, retention, and engagement rates.

By verifying the device, SIM, and phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval, and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application.