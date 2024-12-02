TeleSign to provide phone authentication to the RSA platform

The integration will give customers of the RSA adaptive authentication solution the option to receive an SMS or voice one-time password (OTP) to validate user identities.

The RSA adaptive authentication solution provides risk-based authentication and fraud detection for websites and online portals including financial services, government, and health care organizations.

TeleSign will assist with authentication by providing Voice or SMS OTPs for RSA customers to validate a user before he or she can gain access to sensitive information. The integration between RSA and TeleSign provides an end-to-end solution for RSA customers who want additional protection from fraudulent activity for their websites and customers.

TeleSign uses mobile identity to help businesses know more about their users, confirm that their users are who they say they are, and communicate important messages.

