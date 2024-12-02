TeleSign teams up with BehavioSec for behavioral biometrics

Under the terms of the agreement, TeleSign will leverage BehavioSec technology which monitors and analyzes keystrokes, mouse movements and touch-based input on mobile devices to augment existing verification solutions.

The addition of this technology will expand TeleSign’s continuous verification capabilities within customer-owned Web and mobile applications to further reduce friction and ensure end-user authenticity without sacrificing user experience.

TeleSign and BehavioSec are combining multiple identity assessment layers and leveraging rich identity data and intelligence to bring the next generation of authentication technologies to market.

TeleSign helps customers secure more than 3.5 billion end user accounts worldwide and prevent registration fraud, while improving user experience and managing costs. TeleSign delivers account security and fraud prevention with two-factor authentication based on each user’s mobile identity (phone number, device and behavior) and driven by real-time, global intelligence, including reputation scoring and device data.

BehavioSec transforms behavior into a transparent additional layer of security by monitoring in real time the way users interact with their devices. BehavioSec’s technology recognizes if a conflicting user is operating a device by monitoring the environment, rhythms, and interaction patterns that are unique to each user.