TeleSign launches Behavior ID

The service enables web and mobile applications to measure and analyse a user’s behavioral biometrics in order to provide continuous authentication, even after the user has been verified with traditional security measures such as passwords. The product works behind-the-scenes to collect and evaluate a mix of mouse dynamics, keystrokes, graphical user interface (GUI) interaction and advanced behavioral algorithms to establish a unique user profile. With this profile, Behavior ID can help prevent account takeover attempts even if a hacker is in possession of a user’s account credentials.

TeleSign Behavior ID provides an additional layer of security for every type of online account or mobile application, ensuring they are protected from fraud, without the need for user interaction. Key features of TeleSign Behavior ID include measurable behavioral patterns, continuous authentication, transparent enrollment and detailed usage monitoring.

TeleSign is a mobile identity solutions provider, delivering account security and fraud prevention with two-factor authentication based on each user’s mobile and driven by real-time, global intelligence, including reputation scoring and device data.