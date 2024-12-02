TeleSign launches authentication software TeleSign AuthID Kit

TeleSign AuthID Kit enables web and mobile application developers to embed security features, such as two-factor authentication (2FA), within their native mobile applications.

Available as a mobile developer SDK for both iOS and Android, TeleSign AuthID Kit provides developers with a suite of authentication tools they can use to secure online account access, verify transactions, and recover accounts for their end users, while giving developers full control over the user experience, branding, and workflow delivered through their mobile application.

TeleSign AuthID Kit is designed to offer a complementary method of performing verification and authentication of users, during account access, usage and recovery, to using SMS and Voice. Customers can configure how and when to use mobile application-based authentication versus SMS or Voice.

TeleSign AuthID Kit includes detailed reporting and analytics for all verification and authentication events and is available as an SDK for both and Android.

TeleSign uses mobile identity to help businesses know more about their users, confirm that their users are who they say they are, and communicate important messages.

