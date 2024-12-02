TeleSign joins national cybersecurity campaign

The campaign, which was announced by the White House in February 2016 as part of its Cybersecurity National Action Plan, calls for all Americans to fortify their online accounts by enabling the strongest authentication tools available.

Responding to the challenge, the ‘Lock Down Your Login’ campaign was created to help Americans minimize personal risk to cybercrime by educating and empowering them to better protect their key social media, email and bank accounts by enabling strong authentication.

TeleSign is a mobile identity solutions provider, delivering account security and fraud prevention with two-factor authentication based on each user’s mobile and driven by real-time, global intelligence, including reputation scoring and device data.