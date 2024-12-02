TeleSign introduces Smart Verify solution

The new unified API simplifies end-user verification and two-factor authentication (2FA) for online and mobile app-based accounts to help prevent fraud and stop account compromise.

TeleSign Smart Verify uses a proprietary “Smart Decision Engine” that provides a configurable workflow to determine the optimal sequencing of verification and authentication methods – choosing between SMS, voice or push notifications.

TeleSign is a provider of mobile identity solutions, helping customers secure more than 3.5 billion end user accounts worldwide and prevent registration fraud, while improving user experience and managing costs. TeleSign delivers account security and fraud prevention with two-factor authentication based on each user’s mobile identity (phone number, device and behavior) and driven by global intelligence, including reputation scoring and device data.