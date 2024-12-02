TeleSign and Telef?nica enter strategic alliance

These mobile identity solutions will jointly leverage TeleSign’s proven products and infrastructure, along with Telef?nica’s consent-based Insights, to increase account security, reduce fraud, and improve customer experience for consumers, while helping to manage costs for service providers.

The first products resulting from the partnership will be focused on leveraging phone verification and real-time country location information to help combat fraud and poor customer experience in payment card transactions at home, abroad and online.

TeleSign is a provider of mobile identity solutions, helping customers secure more than 3.5 billion end user accounts worldwide and prevent registration fraud.

Telefónica is a global telecommunication company with significant presence in 21 countries and a customer base of more than 316 million accesses around the world.