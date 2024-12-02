This strategic collaboration leverages Telefónica Tech’s experience in decentralized technology, systems integration, and its managed blockchain service TrustOS to facilitate the development of innovative, verifiable credential use cases. The collaboration with Privado ID also underscores the company’s commitment to advancing privacy technology and meeting the evolving needs of digital identity in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape.

Privado ID, known for its dedication to privacy and security, sees the integration with Telefónica Tech as a significant milestone in its mission to provide modern digital identity solutions. By using Telefónica Tech’s technological capabilities and TrustOS platform, Privado ID is poised to offer its users even more robust, secure, and compliant identity services.

Officials from Telefónica Tech said they are happy to integrate Privado ID technology with their TrustOS platform, advancing the adoption of digital identity solutions that ensure strict compliance with eIDAS2 requirements. Telefónica Tech's expertise in blockchain and systems integration positions them to drive the future of digital identity, ensuring privacy, security, compliance, and widespread adoption across the public and private sectors.











What is eIDAS2?

The European Digital Identity Regulation, also known as elDAS2, mandates that each EU Member State must provide Digital Identity Wallets to its citizens and outlines technical specifications and certification. In the future, these European Digital Identities will be available to EU citizens, residents, and businesses who want to identify themselves or provide confirmation of certain personal information.

As the European Union prepares to implement eIDAS2, the demand for robust and privacy-centric digital identity solutions is increasing. The regulation aims to create a more secure and standardised framework for electronic identification and trust services across Europe, making it imperative for businesses and individuals to adopt compliant and innovative identity solutions. The partnership between Telefónica Tech and Privado ID is timed to address these requirements, ensuring seamless and secure digital identity management.





Digital identity use cases to be developed

The collaboration includes developing various proofs-of-concept for various use cases in digital identity, one of the first being age verification, which aims to address the pressing need to provide reliable, secure, and privacy-compliant mechanisms for secure access to adult content and gambling platforms.

Telefónica Tech will also add the ability to issue certifications in a verifiable credential format to its content certification service. This will allow users to automatically issue their accreditations—such as training diplomas, academic qualifications, or attendance at seminars and courses—as verifiable credentials and load them into digital wallets. Other use cases include digital national identities, e-signature solutions, privacy-preserving loyalty programmes, and more.