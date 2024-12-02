Telefónica, Subex team up for fraud prevention

The operator will be deploying Subex's ROC Fraud Management to all opcos in Telefónica's Hispam unit: Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Colombia.

Telefónica can leverage the solution's Big Data Hadoop architecture to reduce fraud detection time, facilitate scalability, and ease integration with Telefónica's local data lakes. The solution will enable Telefónica to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), owing to its open source capabilities, and its low hardware footprint. In addition, the company can leverage the AI/ML and Signaling Intelligence capabilities of ROC Fraud Management to detect and prevent traditional and new-age frauds across voice, data, and digital services.