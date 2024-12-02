Telcos turn to biometrics for fraud protection

According to a survey of telecommunications fraud and security experts, the primary reason for the increase was fraudulent activity targeting the wireless industry, through new ways of stealing identities, devices and network access.

Applying advanced analytics, information and security experts are devising new identity verification and big data tools to deter fraud. These tools prevent fraud before it happens, using a range of data elements during an account applicant’s or purchaser’s identity verification process.

One used technique is biometric voice recognition, which uses mathematics and digital signal processing to measure and detect physiological aspects of a vocal tract (lips and glottis) as well as behavioral aspects of speech (pitch and cadence). Another is biometrics facial recognition that is digitally compared to a file photo. And more sophisticated users are combining two or more biometrics techniques, which further decreases the likelihood of false positive results that can quickly kill goodwill with a legitimate customer.