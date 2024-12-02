Telcos seek an end-to-end online process for new customers onboarding





Via this initiative, a user can self-upload their photograph and documents and also make payment on an operator’s mobile app. After verification, the SIM card can be delivered to the customer’s doorstep and be activated.

The operators, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio, through COAI, have already written a letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking permission for the self-KYC process. Previously, either the customer had to visit a POS of an operator or a company executive used to collect the documents from the premises of the user. However the lockdown has made it problematic, as movement of non-technical and non-essential telecom staff is restricted and customers can’t visit a POS.