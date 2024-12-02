Tech-savvy mobile users at risk of identity theft – analysis

The company said despite making up just 7.7% of the UK population, those who are at the cutting edge in the digital world made up 23% of victims of ID fraud attempts in 2015. It said there has been a 16.7% increase in ID theft attempts where this group was targeted over the previous year.

The people in this group tend to have the most gadgets, spend more time online than the general population and use digital services for a wide range of activities. They would also find it extremely hard to go without digital technology.

The next biggest jump in ID theft attempts involved older and retired households, with a limited interest in technology, Experian said. This group of people makes up 1.6% of the UK population, but saw ID fraud attempts against them rise by 15.4% year-on-year.

Nick Mothershaw, UK and Ireland director of identity and fraud at Experian, said that it is vital that those embracing technology also embrace protecting themselves online. Using the latest device does not necessarily mean full protection, and being complacent about the risk of ID theft makes for a tempting target for ID fraudsters.