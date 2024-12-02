TD Insurance expands AI fraud prevention programme

The company implemented the FRISS Case Management Tool and Claims Fraud Detection solution in 2020. Now, TD Insurance is expanding upon its manual and analytics-based fraud detection and prevention capabilities, to include FRISS's AI-supported fraud risk scoring, and to better detect fraudulent claims during the adjudication process. This integration activated real-time fraud risk scoring and flagging of potential suspicious activity.

FRISS's automated technology augments TDI's existing detection capabilities, which already includes internally developed AI-analytics, as well as partnering with Layer 6 and FRISS for solutions to combat fraud at each step of the process. The company is also a participant in Équité Association, a consortium created by and made up of Canadian insurers to fight fraud. Together, these capabilities create a multi-layered approach to identifying and managing fraud and suspicious claims.