TD Bank to open Israel office for cybersecurity talent scout

A top TD executive said for Reuters that this decision was made after finding a shortage of talent in North America. Furthermore, the level of cyber security expertise among young technologists in Israel was superior to what he was seeing in North America, in part because they developed their skills during compulsory military service.

The bank aims to recruit six to 12 employees for its Tel Aviv office initially, before expanding the team to around 20 in about a years time. TD also said that it had agreed to collaborate with Kasisto, an artificial intelligence provider, to introduce a chat-style service on TDs banking app, answering customers questions and giving tips on things they can buy.