Task Retail Technology partners CardConnect to address security in payments

Through this partnership, Task has integrated its platform with CardConnects latest product, Bolt P2PE, a plug-and-play solution for card-present transactions, providing customers with secure payment acceptance, advanced merchant services, and PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization for complete data breach protection. In addition to in-store services, the integration extends to ecommerce and online ordering.

Since the inception of this integration, CardConnect has worked with a number of Task clients, including Snap Kitchen. Task has worked with Snap Kitchen to build an in-store point-of-sale experience that helps support a mobile app for online ordering - both of which will be boosted with CardConnects payment and security offerings.

CardConnect is a payments technology company that provides solutions for companies accepting bank card transactions and storing sensitive data.

Task Retail Technology is a provider of transaction-based solutions to customers across the retail, hospitality, casinos, hotels and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industries.