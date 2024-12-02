Target reaches USD 39.4 mln settlement over data breach

The settlement resolves class-action claims by lenders seeking to hold Target responsible for their costs to reimburse fraudulent charges and issue new credit and debit cards. Target previously said at least 40 million credit cards were compromised in the breach, and that as many as 110 million people may have suffered the theft of personal information such as email addresses and phone numbers.

The settlement calls for Target to pay as much as USD 20.25 million to banks and credit unions, and USD 19.11 million to reimburse MasterCard card issuers.

Earlier tin 2015, Target agreed to pay Visa card issuers as much as USD 67 million over the breach and reached a USD 10 million settlement with shoppers.