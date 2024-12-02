Tangerine relaunches mobile app with biometrics and security features

The biometric features, provided EyeVerify and Nuance Communications, allow users to protect their accounts with an eye-scan or vocal password, while the ‘Secure Chat’ feature, developed in collaboration with IBM using Genesys technology, allows them to message a customer service representative under the in-app ‘Contact Us’ section.

The in-app chat feature is identical to the real-time chat added to Tangerine’s website in January, and allows users to receive help from live associates regarding actions such as changing their address or making a lump-sum mortgage payment.

Thus far, Tangerine’s updated mobile banking app is only available for iOS, though the company said that Android support would be added in the coming months.