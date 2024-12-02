



This initiative aims to improve payment experiences, particularly for individuals with visual impairments and older adults.











The TaluCard integrates fingerprint authentication technology, allowing only authorised, registered users to complete transactions. It also features tactile guidance markers to help users accurately locate the fingerprint sensor and includes voice guidance for additional support. The card allows for unlimited contactless transactions, eliminating the need for PINs or signatures, thereby simplifying the payment process.

Accompanying the physical card, the TaluCard app will be available on iOS and Android platforms. The app provides a digital interface for managing payments and finances, with proprietary technology offering discreet audio feedback to visually impaired users, ensuring a secure and private transaction experience.

The introduction of TaluCard addresses the challenges posed by current payment systems for visually impaired individuals, which can lead to security risks and potential fraud. With around 320.000 visually impaired people in the UK, TaluCard offers a more secure and accessible payment option.

The market launch is scheduled for late 2024, with an initial phase focused on refining the user experience in collaboration with organisations supporting visually impaired individuals.

TaluCard is fully compliant with UK Consumer Duty and Accessibility laws, as well as the European Accessibility Act, set to take effect in 2025. IDEX Biometrics is providing the authentication technology behind TaluCard. Their solutions focus on payments, access control, and digital identity, offering secure and improved user experiences.





Challenges faced by visually impaired and aging populations

Traditional payment systems frequently pose significant challenges for individuals with disabilities, especially those with visual impairments and older adults. For visually impaired users, the physical act of locating card slots at point-of-sale terminals can be daunting, and the need to enter PINs or handle complex payment procedures exacerbates these difficulties. This can lead to increased risks of errors and fraud, as the lack of tactile or auditory feedback makes transactions more prone to mistakes. Similarly, aging populations may struggle with fine motor skills and cognitive decline, which can complicate the use of conventional payment methods. These barriers highlight the urgent need for more accessible and inclusive payment solutions that cater to the diverse needs of all users.