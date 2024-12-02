Taktikal partners with Veriff to verify identities for digital signatures

With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Taktikal’s automated onboarding and workflow processes through the strengthened authentication of digital signatures and enables the company to expand its customer base to new geographic regions.











Ensuring the person behind the digital signature

Taktikal’s Smartflows solution allows organisations to build, visualise, and automate their customer-facing processes in one platform, such as contracts, onboarding solutions with built-in tools for Know Your Customer (KYC) and regulatory compliance. The technology verifies the identities of its users and links them directly with digital signatures. Veriff strengthens the security of Taktikal’s signatures through its streamlined, AI-powered identity verification technology, and helps ensure compliance by qualifying them as Advanced Signatures (AES) that are uniquely linked to the signer.

Officials from Veriff said that the use of digital signatures in onboarding processes and other business workflows has skyrocketed with digitalisation, and as a result they have seen a rise in fraud attempts. It’s important for businesses across industries to be steps ahead of these bad actors and confirm the real identities of users signing documents. They’re thrilled to partner with Taktikal and work together to help organisations deliver faster identity verification processing, less operational risk, and overall more trust in common workflow applications.





The ability to expand

Veriff's ability to verify more than 11,300 government-issued IDs from more than 230 countries and in 48 different languages not only helps ensure compliance with the local regulations of Taktikal’s customer base, but it also offers an alternative option for users who are unable to present a mobile e-iD.

Executives from Taktikal explained that strong identification is the foundation for establishing trust in signatures, contracts, and customer onboarding, especially in high-risk industries such as finance and insurance. They needed a partner that could provide best-in-class identity verification technology to ensure strong identification confidence in regions where mobile e-iDs are not as widespread. Veriff has been a key partner, empowering Taktikal to establish an enhanced level of trust that users participating in contracts and onboarding workflows are who they say they are, while allowing Taktikal to expand their user base to markets like the US and UK where mobile e-iDs are less common.