Taiwanese bank CTBC to test biometric recognition for ATMs

Launched as part of the bank’s digital services strategy, the trial involves an ATM which uses finger vein scanning and facial recognition technology. The finger vein technique was pioneered by the Japanese company Hitachi and is based on the unique pattern of veins inside a finger, a method the manufacturer claims is more effective in combating spoofing.

Using the technology, customers can access their online bank accounts and authorise payments without the need for PINs, passwords or authentication codes.

However, CTBC Bank noted that its digitized services are still awaiting regulatory approval and their implementation will require the consent of customers.