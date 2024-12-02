TableSafe achieves PCI certification for RAIL 2 payment system

The certification validates the RAIL 2 payment platform complies with the industry’s standards of security, data integrity and privacy protection for processing electronic payments.

Developed by the founding payment brands of the PCI Security Standards Council, the PCI PTS is a multi-faceted security standard that includes requirements for security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design and hardware manufacturing.

The RAIL is housed inside a patented billfold replicating the traditional folio a restaurant uses to deliver the guest’s check. The RAIL is designed to accept both current and future payment methods including traditional Mag stripe, EMV (chip and signature, and chip and pin), NFC (Apple Pay, Android Pay), QR/UPC code and credit card companies’ mobile payment applications.

This payment system will allow guests the ability to securely self-insert or self-swipe credit, debit or chip-enabled cards or pay with their phone while keeping their credit card and identity securely under their control. It also allows the guest to auto-calculate the tip, split the bill multiple ways, pay-by-item, and receive email receipts.

TableSafe will begin distributing the RAIL 2 payment system in multiple restaurants and initiate a national pilot program with strategic customers in the Fall 2016.

TableSafe provides technology designed specifically for the restaurant industry and it is also the creator of the RAIL pay-at-the-table platform.