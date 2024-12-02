T-Money pilots facial recognition tech for touchless payments

As per Biometric Update, T-Money operator Korea Smart Card will use the pilot to evaluate the speed of payment using the facial recognition system, and then look at ways of better commercialising it.

This facial recognition payment system can be used by downloading the T-Money mobile app, capturing the user’s biometric selfie using the phone’s camera, and then linking it to the payment appropriate method. So far, the system has been installed at 22 biometric gates in 13 stations of Ui-Sinsol and involves employees and officials of particular stations.