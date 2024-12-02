T-Mobile security breach exposes customers data

T-Mobile states on their website that their email vendor was hacked and an unauthorised person was able to gain access to T-Mobile employee's email accounts. The telecom company sent notifications to customers affected by the data breach. Hacked info contained social security numbers, financial data, government ID numbers, billing information, and rate plans. It is not known how many T-Mobile customers were affected or when the breach occurred.

For customers whose financial information was exposed, T-Mobile is offering a free two-year subscription to the myTrueIdentity online credit monitoring service, the online publication added. Nevertheless, all customers impacted by this data breach should be on the lookout for targeted phishing scams. These phishing scams could pretend to be from T-Mobile or use the accessed information to gain user information.