Sysnet rebrands to VikingCloud





VikingCloud and ControlScan were both acquired by Sysnet in December 2020. VikingCloud delivers asset, event, and compliance management through its cloud security platform, while ControlScan offers security services specialising in compliance detection and response. In 2021, the business also acquired SecureTrust, a provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, risk management, and regulatory compliance and NuArx, a computer and network security company providing PCI compliance and payment security solutions to merchants and premium brands.

Sysnet, SecureTrust, NuArx, and ControlScan will now all operate under the VikingCloud name, with businesses and partners benefitting from a combined product offering delivered under two divisions – Partner Solutions and Business Solutions.

In tandem with the rebrand, VikingCloud is integrating technology, processes, and people to make it easier for customers to interact with the business.

A key component of this will involve improvement of the company’s cloud-native Asgard Platform, a global platform that blends algorithms and technologies to deliver cybersecurity and compliance.