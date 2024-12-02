Sysnet Global Solutions upgrades ComplianceMaker 3.0

ComplianceMaker is delivered as a white-labeled compliance management solution that enables acquiring organisations to manage the compliance progress of their merchant portfolio and to automatically generate card scheme reports in the exact format in which they are required. ComplianceMaker 3.0 enables certification against PCI DSS v3.0.

The PCI DSS, developed by the founding payment brands of the PCI Security Standards Council, was created to increase controls around cardholder data to reduce credit card fraud via its exposure. CylancePROTECT for endpoints fulfilled Requirement 5 to achieve 100% compliant PCI DSS certification.

Sysnet Global Solutions is focused on PCI DSS compliance validation and merchant intelligence solutions. The company is headquartered in Ireland and has clients in 40 countries worldwide and has been operating and providing services to clients in the US since 2009.