Sysnet Global Solutions, Termtegrity to help organizations address risk of skimming attacks

SpotSkim will add new anti-skimming capabilities to Sysnet’s range of PCI DSS compliance validation and merchant intelligence solutions. Termtegrity SpotSkim helps organizations which accept payment cards detect and defend against skimming and other physical attacks. It enables operators to inventory, inspect, and document that card acceptance hardware and systems have not been modified or tampered with. SpotSkim helps merchants comply with new Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 3.0 requirements to protect POS terminals and devices from tampering or substitution.

Sysnet Global Solutions is focused on PCI DSS compliance validation and merchant intelligence solutions. The company is headquartered in Ireland and has clients in 40 countries worldwide and has been operating and providing services to clients in the US since 2009.

