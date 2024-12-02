Sysnet Global Solutions acquires Viking Cloud to bolster enterprise security

According to the press release, the acquisition reaffirms Sysnet’s commitment to enterprise-level merchants, coming at a time when businesses of all sizes are being targeted by cyber criminals, especially the largest of enterprises. Businesses across the globe are more vulnerable to serious online security attacks than ever before because of COVID-19 which has propelled many businesses and organisations into becoming more reliant on online channels and working remotely to navigate through the pandemic.

Therefore, combating the security threats and assisting businesses with the related compliance mandates that are facing organisations, Viking Cloud provides next-generation cyber defence, powered and delivered through a continuous predictive platform and consulting services delivered by some of the industry’s leading experts.

The acquisition follows Sysnet’s recent acquisition of the MCS division of ControlScan earlier this month. The combination of the three security powerhouses – Sysnet, Viking Cloud, and ControlScan – creates a technically dynamic, entity that will continue to provide security and compliance services to organisations of all sizes across the world.