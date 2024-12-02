Sysnet acquires Trustwave division SecureTrust in major market expansion

The addition of SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, broadens Sysnet’s customer base, security offering, and geographic coverage, augmented by proprietary security and compliance platforms. As a result of this acquisition, the combined organisation will be a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) company and a provider of compliance and security solutions, with acquirers and payment service providers as clients and over five million businesses using Sysnet’s platforms.

SecureTrust clients moving under Sysnet will benefit from the new solution set, delivery team, and geographic coverage. They will have access to an integrated security and compliance platform with enhanced functionality and faster access to newly developed solutions.

According to the press release, the emergence of new and advanced threats and the proliferation of cloud adoption over the past five years have driven Trustwave to grow and evolve its offering alongside client needs. While Trustwave’s legacy is rooted in PCI compliance, today the company’s core offering is centred around Managed Security Services (MSS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Consulting and Professional Services (CPS).