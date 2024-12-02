Sysnet acquires NuArx to expand solutions and market position in North America

According to the press release, NuArx is a provider of PCI compliance, managed security, and digital transformation solutions for the restaurant, convenience, grocery, and retail industries throughout North America. The acquisition comes at a time when cyber-criminal activity is increasing drastically, significantly impacting businesses of all sizes.

Consequently, the addition of NuArx brings extensive compliance and security expertise for protecting the digital interactions of businesses and their customers. With over 4 million merchants and payment processors now in the Sysnet organisation, Sysnet has taken the lead in delivering cyber security and compliance solutions to organisations worldwide. Furthermore, NuArx’s SecurePCI platform delivers integrated managed security and PCI compliance solutions. The platform has fueled NuArx’s growth with major brands throughout North America.

Overall, the NuArx acquisition follows Sysnet’s recent acquisitions of the Managed Compliance Solutions (MCS) division of ControlScan and Viking Cloud. The combination of four cybersecurity powerhouses – Sysnet, NuArx, Viking Cloud, and ControlScan – creates a scalable platform for next-generation cyber defense with security consulting services delivered by the industry’s leading experts.